Newborn Girl Stabbed in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur Hospital Dies After Two Days of Treatment
The child was born to daily-wage labourers in Shajapur on Tuesday and was attacked with a sharp weapon in a hospital there a day later, said police.
Representative image. (News18)
Indore: A newborn girl who was stabbed with a sharp weapon in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district a day after she was born, died while undergoing treatment at Indore's MY Hospital, a senior health official said on Friday.
The child was born to daily-wage labourers in Shajapur on Tuesday and was attacked with a sharp weapon in a hospital there a day later, said an official of Mohan Badodiya police station.
"Despite out best efforts, the infant died late Thursday night. She was wounded in the chest, neck and back and had lost a lot of blood by the time the local hospital at Shajapur transferred her to the ICU here. We had conducted a surgery but in vain," Dr Brajesh Lahoti of MY Hospital said.
Police in Shajapur said the infant's parents Manju and Darivay Banjara have alleged that a nurse at the local hospital was behind the attack, though an official said the parents will also be questioned.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Canada's Bombardier Sells A220 to Airbus, Exits Commercial Aviation
- Coronavirus Scare Has People Searching For Answers; Google Lists The Common Questions
- Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020: Indian Men Assure Themselves of Medal by Reaching Semis
- Bengaluru Open: Leander Paes Books Doubles Final Spot With Partner Matthew Abden, To Face Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan
- Maharashtra Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' at Rs 10 is a Rage with Over 2 Lakh Meals sold in 17 Days