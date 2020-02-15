Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Newborn Girl Stabbed in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur Hospital Dies After Two Days of Treatment

The child was born to daily-wage labourers in Shajapur on Tuesday and was attacked with a sharp weapon in a hospital there a day later, said police.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 7:39 AM IST
Newborn Girl Stabbed in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur Hospital Dies After Two Days of Treatment
Representative image. (News18)

Indore: A newborn girl who was stabbed with a sharp weapon in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district a day after she was born, died while undergoing treatment at Indore's MY Hospital, a senior health official said on Friday.

The child was born to daily-wage labourers in Shajapur on Tuesday and was attacked with a sharp weapon in a hospital there a day later, said an official of Mohan Badodiya police station.

"Despite out best efforts, the infant died late Thursday night. She was wounded in the chest, neck and back and had lost a lot of blood by the time the local hospital at Shajapur transferred her to the ICU here. We had conducted a surgery but in vain," Dr Brajesh Lahoti of MY Hospital said.

Police in Shajapur said the infant's parents Manju and Darivay Banjara have alleged that a nurse at the local hospital was behind the attack, though an official said the parents will also be questioned.

