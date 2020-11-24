Newborn Stuffed in Gunny Bag Left to Die on Meerut Road, Admitted to Hospital After Locals Hear Cries

In a shocking incident, a baby girl was left to die in the cold by her parents near a road in UP’s Meerut. The newborn was found stuffed inside three gunny bags, near the city adjoining Delhi.

The baby was found after some people heard her wails and discovered the infant inside bundles of sack. The baby is admitted to the hospital and recovering, a report in NDTV said.

A video that emerged shows passersby removing the layers of gunny bag to reveal the crying child. The locals then called the police and then the baby was rushed to a local hospital.

उपरोक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना प्रभारी परतापुर द्वारा बच्ची को उपचार हेतु प्यारेलाल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है । थाना पुलिस द्वारा आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) November 24, 2020

“The child has been admitted to Pyarelal Hospital for treatment. The police are taking required action,” the Meerut Police said in a tweet. It also said that the baby is healthy and being treated in the hospital. "What kind of parents can do such a thing," a woman is heard saying in the video.

"When they brought the baby she was in very bad shape, her placenta was attached to her body and there was a rotting smell. We sent her to the newborn care unit. She is in a much better condition," Manisha Agarwal, the doctor in charge at a Meerut Hospital reportedly said.

According to the doctors, the baby’s temperature was critical as she was left out in the cold. “She was thrown out in the open and this can affect her . It is very important for her to have mother's milk within an hour of delivery. This must not have been given to her . This is harmful for her , we are doing our best to treat her," Dr Agarwal added.

The incident come despite the government’s attempt at promoting gender equality. Close to Meerut, where this incident happened, another similar incident was reported where a baby girl was found inside an earthen pot buried three feet under cremation ground in Bareilly.

"This is a female child, whoever is the mother, I cannot say why she threw away the baby but I do feel that if this was a male child the mother would not throw it away. The mother may have thought of the child as a burden -- this mentality needs to change," the doctor added.