INDIA

1-MIN READ

Newborn Tests Positive for Covid-19 in Navi Mumbai

For representation: Staff of INHS Asvini hospital wearing protective gear stand before they were showered with flower petals by Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter in Mumbai as a show of gratitude. (REUTERS)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 8:32 PM IST
A newborn has tested positive for COVID-19 in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, which currently has 395 cases, a health official said on Wednesday.

At least 47 new cases were reported in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the count in the region to 395, the official said.

A pregnant woman, who was being treated at a COVID-19 hospital, delivered a baby girl, whose reports have also come out positive, he said.

The positive cases include several workers and vendors from the APMC market in Vashi, he added.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday decided to provide accommodation to its employees, who travel to work from other areas.

Civic personnel travelling from their homes in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, among other places will be provided accommodation in Navi Mumbai itself, an official said.

In a related development, nine persons, including four policemen, tested positive for COVID-19 in Kalyan on Wednesday, public relations officer of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Madhuri Phopale said.

The region has so far reported 233 cases, including three deaths, she said.

Meanwhile, the Thane city unit of the BJP has set up COVID-19 testing booths at three main junctions called 'Kamal Kavach'.

Tests will be conducted at a subsidised rate of Rs 3,000 as against Rs 4,500 being charged in other parts of the city, Thane unit president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare said.

