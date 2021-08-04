Newborn Thrown off 7-Storey Building By Teenage Mother in Mumbai Dies

A newborn baby died after she was thrown off a seven-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Virar on Tuesday. After a police investigation, a 16-year-old girl from the society turned out to be the mother of the infant girl and is accused of dumping her newborn from the toilet window of her flat. Police have sent the teenager to a remand home. The incident happened at a residential complex in Virar area from where the infant was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

While interrogating the girl, the police discovered that she has a 25-year-old boyfriend who was later brought in for questioning. Authorities are mulling to book the boyfriend in the infant’s death case.

Police said the girl lives with her parents at the housing society and had hidden her pregnancy by wearing loose clothes.

According to police, the incident took place at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday. Police concluded that someone from the society executed the crime as the CCTV footage did not show any suspicious movements of any outsider. The investigating officers found bloodstains on the second-floor grille while inspecting the area near the windows.

“When we checked the house, we found some bloodstains on the commode and we finally confirmed that the infant was delivered at this flat,” sub inspector Abhijeet Tailor was quoted as saying by Midday.

The police then zeroed in on the 16-year-old girl who later admitted her crime, and revealed about her boyfriend. Tailor said that police are interrogating the boyfriend and will progress their investigation accordingly.

