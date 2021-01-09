Newborn Ward Was Left Unattended When Fire Broke Out in Bhandara Hospital, Say Sources

Hours after ten infants died in a fire that broke out inside a Special Newborn Care Unit of the Bhandara Hospital in Maharashtra, top police sources told CNN-News18 that the ward was left unattended and no adult was present inside when the blaze began.

"Prima facie we have learnt that the neo natal ward was left unattended. When the fire broke out initially no attendant was present inside the ward," the sources said.

At least three of the ten infants died of burn injuries in the Bhandara district hospital fire in Maharashtra while seven others died of suffocation caused by smoke on Saturday, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, adding that a probe is ordered and the guilty will not be spared. He said Rs 5 lakh would be paid to family members of each of the deceased infant.

According to doctors, ten newborn babies, aged between a month and three months, died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the hospital around 1.30 am. Seven out of the 17 babies in the affected unit were rescued.