English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Newly Elected Bihar Panchayat Head Shot Dead, Locals Stage Violent Protests
Irate supporters of panchayat head Manish Sahni resorted to arson at Jandahan bazar, block office and police stations.
Representative image.
Loading...
Hajipur (Bihar): Unidentified gunmen shot dead the newly elected head of Jandahan block panchayat samiti in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday, triggering violent protest by locals, a district official said.
Six others also suffered bullet injuries in the attack while local people and supporters of panchayat head Manish Sahni resorted to arson at Jandahan bazar, block office and police stations, the official said.
The deceased was elected as ‘pramukh’ (head) of Jandahan block panchayat samiti recently, Vaishali district magistrate Rajiv Roshan said. Sahni was also secretary of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of Vaishali district.
The incident occurred when Sahni was coming out of his chamber at Jandahan block office and unidentified bike-borne assailants fired at him. The critically injured Sahni was taken to a nearby primary health centre where doctors referred him to Hajipur. He died during treatment at a private nursing home.
“Six people were also injured in the firing. We have heard about the death of another person but it is yet to be verified,” the DM said.
Roshan said police resorted to firing in the open to disperse the agitating mob. Considering the situation prevailing in Jandaha, the DM said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped with immediate effect in the area, he said. Police personnel have been deployed in the area. The DM said situation is tense but under control.
Also Watch
Six others also suffered bullet injuries in the attack while local people and supporters of panchayat head Manish Sahni resorted to arson at Jandahan bazar, block office and police stations, the official said.
The deceased was elected as ‘pramukh’ (head) of Jandahan block panchayat samiti recently, Vaishali district magistrate Rajiv Roshan said. Sahni was also secretary of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of Vaishali district.
The incident occurred when Sahni was coming out of his chamber at Jandahan block office and unidentified bike-borne assailants fired at him. The critically injured Sahni was taken to a nearby primary health centre where doctors referred him to Hajipur. He died during treatment at a private nursing home.
“Six people were also injured in the firing. We have heard about the death of another person but it is yet to be verified,” the DM said.
Roshan said police resorted to firing in the open to disperse the agitating mob. Considering the situation prevailing in Jandaha, the DM said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped with immediate effect in the area, he said. Police personnel have been deployed in the area. The DM said situation is tense but under control.
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Modified Suzuki Jimny 2018 Underneath a Mercedes-Benz G-Class Skin is Barely Recognizable
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
- Lionel Messi Becomes Barcelona's Most Decorated Player Ever
- Disappointed With Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, Must Find Plan B, Says Former Coach Vimal Kumar
- 'Wars Taught Me Recycling': Meet the 89-Year-Old Grandmother Who's Turning Torn Saris into Bags
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...