Newly Elected Bihar Panchayat Head Shot Dead, Locals Stage Violent Protests

Unidentified gunmen shot dead the newly elected head of Jandahan block panchayat samiti in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday, triggering violent protest by locals, a district official said.Six others also suffered bullet injuries in the attack while local people and supporters of panchayat head Manish Sahni resorted to arson at Jandahan bazar, block office and police stations, the official said.The deceased was elected as ‘pramukh’ (head) of Jandahan block panchayat samiti recently, Vaishali district magistrate Rajiv Roshan said. Sahni was also secretary of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of Vaishali district.The incident occurred when Sahni was coming out of his chamber at Jandahan block office and unidentified bike-borne assailants fired at him. The critically injured Sahni was taken to a nearby primary health centre where doctors referred him to Hajipur. He died during treatment at a private nursing home.“Six people were also injured in the firing. We have heard about the death of another person but it is yet to be verified,” the DM said.Roshan said police resorted to firing in the open to disperse the agitating mob. Considering the situation prevailing in Jandaha, the DM said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped with immediate effect in the area, he said. Police personnel have been deployed in the area. The DM said situation is tense but under control.