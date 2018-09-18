GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Newly Elected DUSU President Submitted Fake Documents to Gain Admission, Claims NSUI

The National Students' Union of India released a letter from Thiruvalluvar University sent in response to a communication from the student's body, which stated that the BA certificate submitted by Ankiv Basoya from the university is fake.

Updated:September 18, 2018, 4:40 PM IST
ABVP members celebrate after the results of the DUSU polls were announced. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Congress-backed NSUI has alleged that newly elected Delhi University Students’ Union president Ankiv Basoya of RSS-affiliated ABVP submitted fake documents to gain admission to the university.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), however, said the university allowed Basoya's admission after due verification of the documents submitted by him.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) released a letter from Thiruvalluvar University sent in response to a communication from the student's body. It stated that the BA certificate submitted by Basoya from the university is fake.

The NSUI said a marksheet was presented by Basoya for taking admission in MA (Buddhist Studies) but the Thiruvalluvar University clearly refused to have enrolled a student of such name and a marksheet of that serial number is not in their record.

In a statement, the ABVP termed the NSUI allegation a propaganda. "Delhi University gave admission to Ankiv Basoya after due verification of its documents. It's the process of DU. Even today DU has all the right to verify documents of any student enrolled in the university. But it's not the job of NSUI to provide certificates to any person.

“DU has all the right to verify documents of not only Ankiv but all DUSU office bearers to stop rumours in future.”
The RSS-affiliated student outfit bagged three posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections last week.

Basoya won the presidential post with a margin of 1,744 votes while ABVP's Shakti Singh was declared the vice president after he won with a margin of 7,673 votes. NSUI's Akash Choudhary won the secretary's post while ABVP's Jyoti emerged victorious in the joint secretary post.

