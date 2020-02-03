Newly Elected Panchayat President Hacked to Death in Tamil Nadu’s Anthiyur

Erode: A newly elected panchayat president was hacked to death by a gang in Tamil Nadu's Anthiyur area on Monday, police said.

Chinna Thangam alias Radhakrishnan (45) was recently elected as president of Salangapalayam Panchayat in Bhavani Taluk.

He was standing near a school at Sellappampalayam when a speeding car with a Karnataka registration came to a sudden halt in front of him, the police said.

Three or four people got off the vehicle, attacked the civic body chief with aruvals (long knives) and sped away, they said.

Radhakrishnan fell down with bleeding injuries and died on the way to hospital, the police said.

A murder case has been registered and a search was on for the gang, they said.

Heavy police pickets have been posted in Salangapalayam, Anthiyur and its surrounding areas.

