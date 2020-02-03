Newly Elected Panchayat President Hacked to Death in Tamil Nadu’s Anthiyur
Chinna Thangam was standing near a school at Sellappampalayam when four men got out of a car and attacked him.
Representative image
Erode: A newly elected panchayat president was hacked to death by a gang in Tamil Nadu's Anthiyur area on Monday, police said.
Chinna Thangam alias Radhakrishnan (45) was recently elected as president of Salangapalayam Panchayat in Bhavani Taluk.
He was standing near a school at Sellappampalayam when a speeding car with a Karnataka registration came to a sudden halt in front of him, the police said.
Three or four people got off the vehicle, attacked the civic body chief with aruvals (long knives) and sped away, they said.
Radhakrishnan fell down with bleeding injuries and died on the way to hospital, the police said.
A murder case has been registered and a search was on for the gang, they said.
Heavy police pickets have been posted in Salangapalayam, Anthiyur and its surrounding areas.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Maps Traffic Info Can be Tricked Easily, But You Shouldn't Stop Trusting it Just yet
- Here's What You Should Talk To Your Gynaecologist About
- Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spec Comparison: Design, Interior, Engine and More
- Special Sunday: Today is 02/02/2020, the First Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years
- The Economic Survey of India Just Cited Wikipedia as its Data Source and Internet is in Disbelief