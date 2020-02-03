Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Newly Elected Panchayat President Hacked to Death in Tamil Nadu’s Anthiyur

Chinna Thangam was standing near a school at Sellappampalayam when four men got out of a car and attacked him.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 3:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IIT Kharagpur, IIT KGp, AmbuSens, technology news
Representative image

Erode: A newly elected panchayat president was hacked to death by a gang in Tamil Nadu's Anthiyur area on Monday, police said.

Chinna Thangam alias Radhakrishnan (45) was recently elected as president of Salangapalayam Panchayat in Bhavani Taluk.

He was standing near a school at Sellappampalayam when a speeding car with a Karnataka registration came to a sudden halt in front of him, the police said.

Three or four people got off the vehicle, attacked the civic body chief with aruvals (long knives) and sped away, they said.

Radhakrishnan fell down with bleeding injuries and died on the way to hospital, the police said.

A murder case has been registered and a search was on for the gang, they said.

Heavy police pickets have been posted in Salangapalayam, Anthiyur and its surrounding areas.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram