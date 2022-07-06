Newly-elected Village Chief Killed, 3 Others Injured as Boulders Fall on Car in U'Khand

A newly-elected village chief was killed on Wednesday while three others were injured when heavy boulders fell on their car, officials said.

The mishap occurred on the Algad-Thattyud motor road in Tehri district’s Jaunpur block around 10 am when the new-elected chief, along three others, were on their way to Thattyud to take oath as the Gram Pradhan of Tator village, they said. The deceased has been identified as Pratap Singh (50), officials said.

Those who were injured have been identified as Arjun Singh (48) and Pushpa Devi (45) and her daughter Nitu (22).

