Newly Elevated Patna HC Judges Take Oath in Hindi

Navneet Kumar Pandey and Sunil Kumar Panwar, the two newly appointed Patna High Court judges, took their oaths on Thursday. This came a day after the Union Law Ministry on Wednesday elevated both Pandey and Panwar to high judiciary from subordinate judiciary quota of the Bihar state.

Before their appointment as judges, Pandey was working as registrar general of Patna High Court while Sunil Kumar Panwar was the Vigilance Registrar. Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol administered oath to both in a simple ceremony held inside the centenary building of the court.

Quite often it is observed that people appointed to the post of judge in the High Courts take their oaths in English. But in this swearing-in ceremony, both the judges took their oath in Hindi. After taking the oath, Justice Pandey took the blessings of his mother. Apart from the family members of newly appointed judges, other Patna HC judges and many advocates were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Patna HC judge justice Uddin Amanullah, on Thursday bid farewell to the lawyers of the High Court. He has been transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Justice Anant Manohar Badar has been sent from Kerala High Court to Patna High Court.

There are a total of 53 sanctioned posts of judges in the Patna High Court. At present, cases are being heard with the help of less than half the judges of the sanctioned post. Patna High Court had a Chief Justice and 18 judges. With the inclusion of new judges, the number has increased to 21. There are still 32 vacant posts of judges in Patna high court.

The appointment of new judges in Patna High Court has come nearly after one-and-a-half years. A total of 2,27,576 cases are pending for hearing in Patna High Court, including 1,12,059 civil cases and 1,15,517 criminal cases, according to data on National Judicial Data Grid.

