Newly Inducted Minister Called to Raj Bhavan, Administered Oath of Office for 2nd Time by Karnataka Guv

Newly inducted Karnataka Minister Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa was called to Raj Bhavan and was administered oath for the second time by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday, as he had taken the oath of office twice and did not read the oath of secrecy, at the official ceremony earlier in the day. “It is observed that Shankar B.Patil Munenakoppa while taking the Oath of Office and Secrecy as Minister has taken the Oath of Office twice and has not read the Oath of Secrecy.

Hence, Shankar B.Patil Munenakoppa was recalled to Raj Bhavan and the Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy once again in the evening," a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

Munenakoppa, a MLA from Navalgunda, is among the new faces inducted into the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet.

A week after taking over as the Chief Minister, Bommai on Wednesday afternoon expanded his new cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers, with Governor Gehlot administering the oath of office and secrecy to them at the Raj Bhavan here..

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here