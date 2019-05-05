Take the pledge to vote

Newly-married Teen Couple Found Dead in Visva-Bharati Campus, Police Suspect Suicide

The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Somnath Mahato and 19-year-old Abantika and were both school students.

PTI

May 5, 2019
Suri: A newly-married couple was found dead at Visva-Bharati university campus in Birbhum district, police said on Saturday.

The bodies were found near Cheena Bhavana, located within the campus, on Friday late night, the police said.

The Department of Chinese Language & Culture of Visva-Bharati university is known as Cheena Bhavana. The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Somnath Mahato and 19-year-old Abantika, a police officer said.

The couple had got married recently and both of them were students of Srinanda High School at Bolpur, the police officer said.

Somnath had appeared for Higher Secondary Examinations this year and Abantika had appeared for class 10 board examinations, he said.

Though it appears to be a case of suicide, it can be confirmed only after the most-mortem examination report arrives, a senior officer of Bolpur police station said.

"Our security personnel informed us about the matter after they spotted the bodies near Cheena Bhavana," the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Visva-Bharati, Anirban Sarkar, said.

"We will look into the matter and the authority may issue an order to find out how they had entered the campus at late night," the PRO said.
