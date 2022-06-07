Newly-wed Chennai Couple Ends Life for Fear of Not Being Able to Have Baby

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

A couple took their lives after five months of marriage in Maduravoyal of Chennai. In a suicide note found in the house, the couple revealed that they took the extreme step as they were worried that they will not be able bear procreate due to penile fracture.

A Thoothukudi-native 22-year-old man was staying in Alapakkam next to Maduravoyal in Chennai, and was running a scrap metal shop. During January this year, he was married to a 20-year-old woman with the consent of both houses.

In this case, when the man’s kin tried reaching him over phone, but the calls were unanswered and they came to know that the shop was closed too.

Meanwhile, as the doors had not been opened for a long time, the neighbors knocked and informed the Maduravoyal police. When the police reached the spot and broke open the door, they were saw the couple hanging from the fan.

Following this, the corpse of the two were recovered and sent to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for autopsy.

During the search, a letter they had written before dying by suicide was seized by the cops. Apparently, the letter contained the signature of the couple, saying, ‘We are ending our lives as we could not have a child due to penile fracture and no one is behind our decision,’ the letter read.

The investigation revealed that the couple did not consult doctor regarding the issue and were worried that they would not be able to have a baby, while it was at this point that they hanged themselves.

