Newly-wed Couple Slammed for Turning Varsity Guesthouse Turned into 'Honeymoon Cottage'

A newly-wed couple converted the guesthouse of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh into a honeymoon cottage, inviting widespread condemnation and criticism. Stung by it, the university management on Saturday constituted an internal committee headed by its Rector to probe into the alleged misuse of the guesthouse.

The state government also sought a report on the incident. The guesthouse was booked by University Women Empowerment Cell director A Swarna Kumari, who herself was an alumnus.

“One of our staffers booked the guesthouse for use by another professor’s student. But the purpose for which it was used was wrong and we have launched an inquiry into it, JNTU-K Registrar R Srinivasa Rao said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here