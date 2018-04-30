GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Newly-Wed Couple's Toilet 'Prem Katha' Plays on Reception Stage in MP

The groom, Jagdish Dhakad, said he drew inspiration from the PM and the bride also supported his idea of spreading awareness about the issue.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2018, 6:58 PM IST
The newly-wed couple sitting on the stage with the replica of toilet.
Bhopal: With an aim to spread awareness about PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission, a couple in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district put a replica of toilet alongside the stage during the reception ceremony.

Those who attended the function were in for a surprise when they found a toilet sitting in the corner of the stage.

The groom, Jagdish Dhakad, said he drew inspiration from the PM and the bride also supported his idea of spreading awareness about the issue. The idea found much appreciation among the wedding guests.

The couple also spoke about social harmony, non-usage of plastic products and non-wastage of food.

Soon after assuming power in 2014, PM Narendra Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Gandhi’s birth anniversary. The campaign aims to clean up the streets, roads and make cities amenbale for all. The objectives of the mission include eliminating open defecation through the construction of household-owned and community-owned toilets and establishing an accountable mechanism of monitoring toilet use.​

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
