Newly-wed Man Asks UP Cops to Bring Stranded Wife Back, She Refuses by Citing Covid-19 Risk

Sambhal: A newly-married man from Sambhal sought police help in bringing back his wife from her maternal home in Amroha.

The wife who was stranded in her maternal home due to the lockdown, however, refused to return to her husband's home till the lockdown is lifted. The police respected the woman's views and asked the husband to wait till things return to normal.

According to reports, man had got married a few months ago and his wife had gone to visit her family just before the lockdown was announced.

When the man phoned his wife, she said that police would not allow them to cross the border of two districts and they would need the cops' approval.

The man tried to convince his wife assuring him that he would get a pass issued, but the woman refused, saying they may be in danger of getting infected by Covid-19, if they travel.

The man also urged his in-laws to convince their daughter but she remained adamant.

Finally, the man reached the local police station and narrated his story. He also said that his mother was unwell and wanted to see her daughter-in-law.

Superintendent of police, Yamuna Prasad, said this was not an isolated case.

"There are many people who are stranded in other districts and are approaching us for permission to bring their families home. Since it is a complete lockdown, no such permission can be given till we get orders from the government."

The nodal Corona officer, Dr Neeraj Sharma, said that those stranded in other districts will have to undergo thermal screening before entering the district. Suspected Covid cases will be put under quarantine, he added.

