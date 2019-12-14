Take the pledge to vote

Just 4 Days After Marriage, Newly-wed Woman Flees In-laws' House with Cash & Jewellery Worth Rs 3 Lakh

The woman, who got married on December 9, fled with Rs 70,000 in cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 3 lakh.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
Just 4 Days After Marriage, Newly-wed Woman Flees In-laws' House with Cash & Jewellery Worth Rs 3 Lakh
Representative image.

Badaun: A newly-wed woman fled from her in-laws' house with cash and ornaments after giving intoxicants in dinner to the entire family in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Chota Para area under Dataganj Kotwali police station area on Friday night, Superintendent of Police (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said quoting the complaint lodged by the family in this connection.

Pravin and Ria got married on December 9 and the woman belonged to Azamgarh, the SP said adding that she fled with Rs 70,000 cash and ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh.

He said investigation is on and further action will be taken.

