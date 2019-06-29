Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Newly Wed Woman 'Abducted at Gunpoint' in Kota, Allege Family Members

Police said the family of Shobha Meghwal, who got married on June 21, alleged that she was abducted on Tuesday afternoon by Monu alias Imran (25), who lived in the same locality.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Newly Wed Woman 'Abducted at Gunpoint' in Kota, Allege Family Members
Representative image.
Loading...

Kota: A 21-year-old newly married woman was allegedly abducted here four days ago, police said on Saturday. The woman's father, Naval Kishore (52), died on Saturday morning in hospital, with the family saying it was because of the shock over the alleged abduction. Family members protested outside the hospital mortuary.

The family of Shobha Meghwal, who got married on June 21, alleged that she was abducted on Tuesday afternoon by Monu alias Imran (25), who lived in the same locality, police said.

Meghwal, her friend and her brother were returning from the Kota district court after submitting necessary documents for the marriage certificate on Tuesday, the police were told. Imran met the three on the way near Vallabh Nagar and took them on his motorcycle to Landmark City area.

According to the complaint, Imran then took Shobha away from the other two on the pretext of having a personal conversation with her. He then allegedly abducted her.

A case of abduction has been registered under Sections 365 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act, the police said. They added that a search is on.

Family members of the woman submitted a memorandum to the city superintendent of police, demanding immediate recovery of the woman and arrest of the accused. Claiming that the woman was abducted at gunpoint in broad daylight, the family members accused the police of inaction.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram