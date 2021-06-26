Newly-wed Woman Alleges Gangrape by Husband, Brothers-in Law in UP

A newly-wed woman, battling critical injuries in a hospital here, has alleged that she was gangraped by her husband and two brothers-in-law and brutally tortured by other members of his family over demands for dowry, police said on Saturday. The husband she had married to only for three days has been arrested and cases filed against seven people, officials said.

The 20-year-old, admitted at the district hospital here, alleged that she was sexually assaulted, her private parts burnt and was also tortured with a stick. Detailing her trauma, she also alleged that there were attempts to make her have a cold drink laced with poison. On receiving the information, the woman's father reached her house with a police team and admitted her to the hospital.

According to her complaint at the Zarifnagar police station, the woman from Kotwali Sahaswan area was married to a resident of Usmanpur locality in Zarifnagar on June 22. Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma told reporters on Friday night that further action in the case will be taken based on investigation and medical examination of the woman.

