English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Newly Wed Woman Gang-raped by Husband's Relatives, Tantrik; Clothes Burnt to Destroy Evidence
According to a compliant filed by the woman's father in Kurukshetra on Saturday, she was married to a resident of Yamunanagar on September 12 this year. Soon after the marriage, her in-laws called her father and said she was mentally sick.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Kurukshetra: A newly married woman was allegedly gang raped by her husband's relatives and a 'tantrik' in Haryana's Yamunanagar, police said Saturday.
According to a compliant filed by the woman's father in Kurukshetra on Saturday, she was married to a resident of Yamunanagar on September 12 this year. Soon after the marriage, her in-laws called her father and said she was mentally sick.
When the father reached her home, he found her lying in an unconscious condition. After gaining consciousness, she narrated him the whole incident.
"She told us that on the first day of her marriage, the family had called an occultist at home. After administration of some intoxicating substance, she was made to have sexual intercourse with her husband's elder brother and her sister-in-law's husband," the father alleged in the complaint.
She was made to involve herself in some activities with the occultist for next three days, during which she was gang raped several times, he said. The father said his daughter's mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law were also involved in the conspiracy.
The accused would burn her clothes after raping her to destroy any evidence of the crime, the FIR stated. Station House Officer Satya Devi said a zero FIR was registered and the case was transferred to Yamunanagar Police Station for further investigation.
According to a compliant filed by the woman's father in Kurukshetra on Saturday, she was married to a resident of Yamunanagar on September 12 this year. Soon after the marriage, her in-laws called her father and said she was mentally sick.
When the father reached her home, he found her lying in an unconscious condition. After gaining consciousness, she narrated him the whole incident.
"She told us that on the first day of her marriage, the family had called an occultist at home. After administration of some intoxicating substance, she was made to have sexual intercourse with her husband's elder brother and her sister-in-law's husband," the father alleged in the complaint.
She was made to involve herself in some activities with the occultist for next three days, during which she was gang raped several times, he said. The father said his daughter's mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law were also involved in the conspiracy.
The accused would burn her clothes after raping her to destroy any evidence of the crime, the FIR stated. Station House Officer Satya Devi said a zero FIR was registered and the case was transferred to Yamunanagar Police Station for further investigation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All-New BMW F 750 GS and 850 GS launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 11.95 Lakh
- From Nilgiris to Darjeeling: Google Art and Culture App Lets You Hop On Trains, And Time Travel
- Facebook Security Breach: Is Your Account Safe and Other Key Questions Answered
- Photographers Are Impressed With The Apple iPhone XS Camera; Your Move, Google Pixel
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...