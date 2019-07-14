Newly-Wed Woman Killed on Mumbai Footpath, Probe On
Meenakshi Chourasiya, was found lying in a pool of blood on the footpath, following which she was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead.
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Mumbai: In second such incident in Ghatkopar in the last two days, a 20-year-old newly-married woman was killed Sunday by unidentified persons who attacked her with sharp weapons, police said.
The incident occurred on the footpath of LBS Marg at Narayan Nagar in the morning, an official said.
The woman, Meenakshi Chourasiya, was found lying in a pool of blood on the footpath, following which she was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead.
Chourasiya got married a few months back and was expecting her first baby, the official said.
An offence has been registered against unidentified persons under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said, adding that a search is on to trace killers.
Police are questioning family members and relatives of the deceased, the official said.
On Saturday, one Ashwin Kumar Dubey (25) was killed on road in Asalfa village in Ghatkopar. Two persons were arrested in that case.
