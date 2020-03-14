Newlywed Couple Among 11 Killed as Car Collides With Truck in Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Eleven people, including a bride and a groom, were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck near Sointara village in Shegarh subdivision of Jodhpur on Saturday morning, police said.

Those who died included women and children who were accompanying the newly-weds identified as Vikram and Sita.

The occupants of the car were on their way to Ramdeora from Balotra city of Barmer to pay obeisance at the shrine of famous folk deity Baba Ramdeo, police said, adding three others were seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Jodhpur.

Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur (rural) Rahul Barhat said: "While negotiating a turn on the highway, the vehicle collided with the truck. Eleven people died on the spot and three were injured."

Police and villagers rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation while a crane was used to separate the mangled vehicles and extract the bodies, they said.

