News 18 Afternoon Digest: 147 People from Abroad 'Go Missing' in Bareilly, Authorities Scurry to Locate Them; India's Omicron Tally Shoots Up to 358

Omicron Scare: 147 People from Abroad ‘Go Missing’ in Bareilly, Authorities Scurry to Locate Them

As many as 147 people have gone missing in the Bareilly district, out of nearly 900 returnees from abroad, prompting the health department to take action and share their information with police and the local intelligence unit (LIU) to find them as soon as possible. Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Anurag Gautam told the Times of India that the people were not “missing" but “untraceable" as their mobile numbers are either switched off or incorrect. READ MORE

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh ‘Receiving Death Threats’, to File Case Against Ex-wife

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Pandey, who appeared in Big Boss 15, has been accused of harassment by his first wife Snigdha Priya. Ritesh has rubbished these allegations and decided to take legal action against his first wife and her family. Ritesh has also accused his first wife of sending death threats over the phone. Earlier, Ritesh was accused of marrying Rakhi Sawant without filing for a divorce with his ex-wife. READ MORE

India’s Omicron Tally Shoots Up to 358; Highest Variant Cases in Maharashtra and Delhi

India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, 114 of which have recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far, it showed. READ MORE

Ace Malayalam Director KS Sethumadhavan Dies Aged 90

Ace Malayalam film director K Sethumadhavan passed away at his residence in Chennai on Friday morning. He was 90 years old. He was reportedly suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time. He is survived by his wife Valsala Sethumadhavan and three children - Santosh, Uma and Sonukumar. In his film career, Sethumadhavan became a part of several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries as a director and a screenwriter. READ MORE

Assembly Elections 2022 Updates: Amid Omicron Scare, EC’s Key Poll Meet on Monday; Harish Rawat Likely to Meet RaGa Today, CM Yogi in Ayodhya

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and Congress Legislature Party leader Pritam Singh are likely to meet Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi today. This has come two days after Rawat accused the party organisation of not co-operating with him. Sources, however, said the current situation in the state will be discussed along with preparations for the assembly elections. READ MORE

Centre Launches Study to Assess Need for Booster Shots as Omicron Cases in India Rise

Narendra Modi government has launched a study to assess the need of booster doses against Covid-19 in India, News18.com has learnt. The multi-centre study, headed by the Department of Biotechnology’s premier institute Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), aims to cover more than 3,000 participants who had received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine six months ago. READ MORE

