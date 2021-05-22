News 18 Afternoon Digest: 1st Paediatric Black Fungus Case in Gujarat, 15-yr-old Undergoes Surgery; May Deadliest Month with 28% of Total Deaths and Other Stories

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 1st Paediatric Black Fungus Case in Gujarat, 15-yr-old Undergoes Surgery; 420 Docs, 100 in Delhi, Lost Their Lives in 2nd Wave, Says IMA

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said today. With the fresh cases, India’s tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290. READ MORE

More Than 70 Lakh Covid Cases in Just 21 Days, May Deadliest Month with 28% of Total Deaths

As daily Covid-19 cases continue to gradually decline across the country, the fatalities have remained high as May has already became the deadliest months of the pandemic in the country. READ MORE

‘Need to Reserve Beds for PM, Prez’: Delhi HC on PIL Seeking Intervention in ‘VIP Culture’ for Covid Care

The Delhi High court on Friday mandated that beds for the treatment of VIPs like the Prime Minister and President need to be reserved at hospitals. A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh was hearing a PIL calling for a centralized and transparent system to help Covid infected patients locate a bed as most hospitals follow a VIP culture when allocating beds. READ MORE

Malnourishment in 11% of Karnataka’s Kids Worrisome Amid Fear of Third Covid-19 Wave, Say Experts

A recent report by Karnataka’s women and child development department has revealed that 4.5 lakh children accounting for almost 11 percent of the state’s population of children are malnourished and underweight posing worry for India as it fears the onset of the third wave of Covid-19 likely to affect children the most. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Personal Bodyguard’ Booked for Rape, Unnatural Sex, Claim Reports

Mumbai Police has registered a rape case at the city’s DN Nagar Police Station against a man named Kumar Hegde under Sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Reports in sections of the media have claimed Hegde is actress Kangana Ranaut’s personal bodyguard, although police refuse to ascertain the accused’s identity. READ MORE

Tokyo Olympics Gets a Major Boost, IOC Official Says Games Will Go Ahead Even Under State of Emergency

The Tokyo Olympics will go ahead even if the city is under a state of emergency due to COVID-19, a top Olympic official said on Friday, underscoring the challenges facing organisers of the pandemic-hit Games. READ MORE

