News 18 Afternoon Digest: 2 Killed in Kerala, 4 in Karnataka as Storm Intensifies; Sputnik V Production in India to be Ramped Up to 850 Mn Doses a Year and Other Stories

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: 2 Killed in Kerala, 4 in Karnataka as Storm Intensifies; Rains Lash Goa, Mumbai on Alert

Two people died in Kerala on Sunday as a result of heavy rains accompanying storm due to Cyclone Tauktae. The two deaths were reported from Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts of the state. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and will cross the Gujarat coast in the morning of May 18. READ MORE

‘Routine Summer Vacation’: Cyrus Poonawalla Joins Adar & Family in UK, Slams ‘False’ Claims of Fleeing

Defying claims that he ‘left’ the country, Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of the Poonawalla Group said that he has joined son Adar Poonawalla and his family in London for a regular ‘summer vacation’. READ MORE

‘Sputnik V Production in India to be Ramped Up to 850 Mn Doses a Year, Single-Shot Jab Soon’: Russian Envoy

Production of Sputnik V in India is expected to be gradually ramped up to produce 850 million doses per year, said Russian Ambassador to India N. Kudashev on Sunday. READ MORE

With COVID Second Wave Wreaking Havoc, How Do We Deal with a Cloudburst of Grief?

Every week, for several years, I’ve been taping a little audio postcard from Kolkata for a public radio station in San Francisco. It’s a slice of life from India featuring books, festivals, politics. Over the last year, it’s often been about living with the pandemic. READ MORE

‘Women’s Game Has Evolved’: Ahead of Champions League Final, Barcelona’s Oshoala Calls on More People to Watch the Game

FC Barcelona and Chelsea are set to go against each other in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Sunday. When one hears the names of the two clubs, there is an automatic generation of excitement about the quality of the game. READ MORE

Salman Khan Has Strict Warning for People Pirating Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has issued a strict warning for netizens engaging in piracy of his latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote that the Cyber Cell is investigating the matter and action will be taken against defaulters. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here