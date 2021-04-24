News 18 Afternoon Digest: 20 Dead in Delhi Hospital After Oxygen Supply Delay; US Allows Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccinations To Resume Despite Fears of Clotting and Other Stories

Coronavirus News Live Updates: 20 Dead in Delhi Hospital After Oxygen Supply Delay, Max Gurugram Says Less Than 2 Hours of Oxygen Left

India on Saturday recorded yet another record Covid spike with 3,46,786 new coronavirus cases and 2,624 deaths. Covid-19 cases have been rising unabated in India as the country faces a second peak. READ MORE

US Allows Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccinations To Resume Despite Fears of Clotting

Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccinations can restart, US health regulators said Friday, after the shots’ rollout was paused due to worries over blood clotting.Health authorities in the United States on April 14 proposed a halt on the vaccine following instances of severe blood clots among a handful of the millions of Americans who received the vaccine. READ MORE

With the Second Covid-19 Wave Hitting Hard, Are Indian Markets Again Heading for a Massive Low?

Equity benchmarks wilted under selling pressure this week as the steady stream of grim news surrounding the Covid-19 crisis in the country sapped risk appetite and raised concerns over the economic recovery forecasts. READ MORE

How Zydus Cadila’s Virafin Brings Down Viral Load, Reduces Oxygen Need for Covid-19 Patients

On Friday, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Indian pharma company Zydus Cadila’s anti-viral drug, Virafin, for emergency use to treat ‘moderate Covid-19 cases’ Virafin is the trade name used by Zydus Cadila for Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b. For the uninitiated, interferons are signalling proteins found in our bodies that act as immunological agents. READ MORE

BMC Used Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ Trailer to Salute ‘Swachh Warriors’ and Everybody Liked That

Social media is the new way to reach your audience, and Mumbai’s BMC isn’t too far behind on it. They may have tapped into the right sentiment of late - with Salman Khan fans. Mumbai Police on Saturday hopped onto the ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ trailer memes trends, and found one to relate to Mumbai. READ MORE

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Wishes Pour in for Master Blaster as he Turns 48

There is hardly any doubt that Sachin Tendulkar is the best batsman in the world. His record of 100 international tons and most international in both, Tests and ODIs is ample proof of that. On Saturday, the living legend turned 48 as wishes poured in from the world over. Born on April 24, 1973, the batsman from Mumbai changed the way cricket was played all around the world. READ MORE

