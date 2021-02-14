News 18 Afternoon Digest: 21-yr-old Bengaluru Activist Arrested Over Greta Thunberg's 'Toolkit' on Farmers' Protest; Rahul Gandhi's Latest Dilemma is Bengal and Other Stories

21-yr-old Bengaluru Activist Arrested Over Greta Thunberg's 'Toolkit' on Farmers' Protest

Disha Ravi, one of the founders of 'Fridays for Future', was on Sunday arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit' tweet on the ongoing farmers’ protests in India.According to officials, Ravi is 21 years old and lives in Bengaluru. She was active in allegedly disseminating the toolkit, which Thunberg had referred to in her post for the farmers and attached a Google document with details. READ MORE

'Had It Not Been For Her Warning': How Woman's Frantic Calls to Son Saved 25 Lives in U'khand Tragedy

A mother's frantic phone calls to her son, pleading with him to move away from the barrage, helped save the lives of as many as 25 people in the Uttarakhand glacier burst. Vipul Kaireni, a 27-year-old heavy motor vehicle driver, was on duty working on the NTPC hydropower project in Tapovan on the fateful day of the Uttarakhand tragedy.Kaireni's mother Mangshri Devi kept calling him, asking him to move away from the barrage. Devi continuously called her son after she saw the Dhauliganga river raging towards him. REDA MORE

Pact With Left, Understanding With Mamata and an Aggressive BJP: Rahul Gandhi's Latest Dilemma is Bengal

Rahul Gandhi has done two tours of Tamil Nadu, one of Assam and of course, Kerala. But it is Bengal that has so far remained untouched and this is where the dilemma of the Congress arises. Sailing in two boats is never easy but if you have to do it in politics, it’s considered art. Sources in Bengal Congress say that as an MP from Kerala where it’s a fierce fight with the Left in the upcoming polls, an alliance with the Left in Bengal is tough enough to explain but to be seen sharing the stage with them will be tougher. READ MORE

'Practically, Morally Responsible But…' Trump Acquitted in 2nd Impeachment Trial

Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday on charges of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol after a majority of Senate Republicans closed ranks and refused to punish the former president in his historic second impeachment trial. The five-day trial saw Democratic prosecutors argue bolstered by a dramatic video of the January 6 riot, that Trump betrayed his oath by whipping up his supporters into storming Congress in a last-ditch attempt to cling to power. READ MORE

Same-Sex Couple in Uttar Pradesh Held Captive By Families, Locked in Room

Homosexuality, even after being decriminalized by Supreme Court, is still stigmatized in our society. Many same-sex couples have to go through some very traumatic events because of their sexuality. In a recent incident, the Uttar Pradesh police had to intervene in one such case of a homosexual couple. According to one of the two women, they were captivated in a room, from where she had escaped seeking police’s help. The woman crossed a wall to eventually reach the police station so that she could also get her partner rescued safely. READ MORE

All the Covid-19 Virus Particles in the World Right Now Can Fit into a Single Cola Can. Really

All the COVID-causing virus circulating in the world right now could easily fit inside a single cola can, according to a calculation by a British mathematician whose sum exposes just how much devastation is caused by minuscule viral particles. Using global rates of new infections with the pandemic disease, coupled with estimations of viral load, Bath University maths expert Kit Yates worked out there are around two quintillion - or two billion billion - SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the world at any one time. READ MORE