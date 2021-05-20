News 18 Afternoon Digest: 37 Bodies Recovered, 38 Still Missing from P305 Barge; Centre to Set up 'BBC World'-Like Channel to Relay 'India's Point of View' on Global Issues

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: 37 Bodies Recovered, 38 Still Missing from P305 Barge; Delhi Traffic Hit After Waterlogging

With 38 people on board a barge that sank in the Arabian Sea four days ago still missing, Indian Navy ships worked through the night, using searchlights to trace any movement in the pitch dark waters, as hopes of finding more survivors began to recede on Thursday. READ MORE

As Singapore Invokes Fake News Law Over Kejriwal’s Variant Tweet, Here’s A Look at the Diplomatic Row

Once again defying claims levelled by the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Singapore government said that there is no new variant that has originated from the country. READ MORE

Centre to Set up ‘BBC World’-Like Channel to Relay ‘India’s Point of View’ on Global Issues: Report

According to an exclusive report by The Print, Prasar Bharati, floated a draft Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting comments from private players. The EOI will be finalised following these comments, and will then be floated to invite bids from the private players, who will be expected to draft a Detailed Project Report on establishing the channel. READ MORE

Death Toll on the Rise, Bengaluru’s Younger Generation Bears Brunt of Covid-19 Second Wave

With Covid second wave gaining momentum, a report by TOI has revealed that there has been a sharp rise in the death of young people in Karnataka. READ MORE

Friends Reunion Trailer Goes Viral, Fans Shower it with Love

The highly anticipated Friends Reunion trailer has dropped and fans could not be any more excited. The special episode directed by Ben Winston will premiere on streaming service HBO Max on May 27 and has been filmed in the original Stage 24 where the series was originally shot. READ MORE

India Women’s Team to Play First-ever Pink Ball Day-night Test Later This Year in Australia: Jay Shah

Indian women’s cricket team, who are set to play their first Test match in over seven years next month against England, will also play their first first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah. READ MORE

