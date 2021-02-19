News 18 Afternoon Digest: Amit Shah's Bengal Trip Makes TMC Jittery; Congress Promises 'Dating Destinations' for Youth in VMC Polls Manifesto and Other Stories

Roping in Actors on Day 1, Shah's Bengal Trip Makes TMC Jittery as 2 MPs, 3 MLAs Give Mamata Meet a Miss

As Bengal assembly elections are drawing closer, trouble seems to be brewing for chief minister Mamata Banerjee amid Bharatiya Janata Party's ambition to paint state saffron. After some of the top Trinamool Congress ministers and leaders joined the BJP, two MPs and three MLAs from South 24 Parganas have renewed speculations after they went missing from Banerjee's meet in Pailan.

Congress Promises 'Dating Destinations' for Youth in Manifesto for VMC Polls, BJP Sees 'Love Jihad'

In its manifesto for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation elections due on Sunday, the Congress party has promised "date destinations with coffee shops" for the "youth, students, couples and corporates", drawing the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Besides these coffee shops, Congress has promised English medium schools for each zone and modern schools for free education and party halls for women's kitty parties.

UP Panchayat Orders Four Slaps, Rs 1 Lakh on 16-year-old Boy for Sodomy

A village Panchayat in Bijnor district has announced four slaps and a Rs one lakh fine as punishment to a 16-year-old boy, for allegedly sodomizing his eight-year-old cousin. The matter has been 'settled' and the family members of the victim have not filed a complaint with the police. The victim, meanwhile, has been recuperating in a private hospital since Sunday evening when the alleged assault took place.

Omar Abdullah Moves SC to Expedite Divorce Case As Wife's Advocate Declines Virtual Hearing in Delhi HC

As former J&K CM Omar Abdullah's matrimonial dispute still lingers in the Delhi High Court due to his wife's advocate not consenting to video-conferencing proceedings, the NC leader has moved Supreme Court challenging the HC circular mandating that both parties need to agree for hearing via remote mode.

5 Takeaways From IPL Auctions 2021 - All-Rounders Attract Big Money & Bowlers Over Batsmen

The mini-auction for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had a few big surprises in store. Chris Morris became the most expensive player to be sold at the auctions in the history of the IPL when he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a sum of Rs 16.25 crore. Yet some other big names like Corey Anderson, Jason Roy and Aaron Finch went unsold.

NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Makes Historic Landing on Red Planet, Shares First Photo

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance is one step ahead of Elon Musk when it comes to getting to the red planet, which is called it is 'forever home.'Perseverance, the most advanced astrobiology laboratory ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere on Thursday and landed safely on the floor of a vast crater, it is first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.