News 18 Afternoon Digest: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Upset With Jaya Bachchan As She Mocks His 'Bahut Kharab' Fashion Sense; Karnataka Announces New Covid Rules Amid Omicron

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Upset With Jaya Bachchan As She Mocks His ‘Bahut Kharab’ Fashion Sense

As KBC reached its milestone of 1000th episode in its 13th season and completed 21 years this week, the ladies of the Bachchan family joined host Amitabh Bachchan for a fun-filled episode of the show. The special Shandaar Shukravaar episode, which aired on December 3, featured Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli. Big B’s wife Jaya Bachchan also joined the show via video. READ MORE

No Entry In Malls, Cinemas Without Jabs, Testing at Airports: Karnataka’s New Covid Rules Amid Omicron

In the wake of two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus being detected in the state, and fresh COVID clusters emerging, the Karnataka government on Friday announced certain preventive measures that include compulsory two dose vaccination for entering malls, cinema halls or theatres, and for parents of school or college going students. Intensifying screening of international passengers at airports, asking educational institutions to postpone their public events, and limiting gatherings, meetings, conferences to 500 people, are among the other measures announced by the government. READ MORE

Jawad Updates: Sigh of Relief for Odisha, AP as The Cyclone Is Likely to Weaken into Deep Depression

Cyclonic storm Jawad, currently over west-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to weaken into a deep depression before making landfall near Puri in Odisha on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday. At 5:30 am on Saturday, the cyclonic storm lay centered over westcentral Bay of Bengal about 230 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and 410 km south-southwest of Puri, Odisha, the IMD said in a statement. READ MORE

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah Passed Away, Political Stalwarts Offer Condolences

The former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah passed away on Saturday. He was 88-year-old at the time of his death. Konijeti Rosaiah served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2009 to 2010. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and a host of others on Saturday expressed profound grief over the demise of Konijeti Rosaiah. I pray for rest to his soul and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, the Governor said in a message. READ MORE

One Killed After Bus Ploughs into Marriage Procession in MP; Driver Flees Spot

One person was killed and five others injured after a bus ran into a marriage procession in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred around 9 pm on Friday near Khedi Sawali Garh village, about 12 kms from the district headquarters, Kotwali police station in-charge Ratnakar Hingve said. READ MORE

India Set to Tour South Africa For Tests And ODIs; T20Is to be Played Later: Jay Shah

The Indian cricket team’s tour of South Africa is on, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Saturday. India will play three Tests and as many ODIs during the tour with the T20Is set to be played later. “BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah told news agency ANI. READ MORE

