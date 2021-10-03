News 18 Afternoon Digest: Celebrations Begin at Mamata Banerjee's Residence as CM Takes Lead Over Priyanka Tibrewal; Bharat Biotech Submits Trial Data for Children in 2-18 Ys Age Group

Bhabanipur Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: Celebrations Begin at Mamata Banerjee’s Residence as CM Takes Lead Over Priyanka Tibrewal

It’s D-Day for Mamata Banerjee today as counting of votes in Bhabanipur seat will begin soon from where the West Bengal Chief Minister hopes to register a victory over her key rival Priyanka Tibrewal of the BJP to retain power in the state. The Election Commission began counting of votes at 8am and the results are usually clear based on trends by the afternoon. There will be 21 rounds of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur constituency. READ MORE

Flying From Hyderabad to Get Costlier From April 1, 2022 as GMR Plans to Increase UDF

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority has allowed GMR Hyderabad International Airport that manages Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here to gradually increase User Development Fee on embarking domestic as well as international passengers from April 1, 2022. In an order on the tariff revision for the third control period (April 2021 to March 26) based on a proposal by the GHIAL, the AERA has issued orders which were recently uploaded in its website. READ MORE

Bharat Biotech Submits Trial Data for Children in 2-18 Ys Age Group, May Choose Nasal Vaccines for Booster

Covaxin manufacturer- Bharat Biotech has submitted the trial data for children in the 2-18 years age group to the Drugs and Comptroller General of India (DCGI). The company’s chairman and managing director Dr Krishna Ella told India Today on Saturday. Bharat Biotech has completed Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials of Covaxin on children below 18 years of age in September. The company has now submitted the trial data for DCGI’s approval. READ MORE

Samantha Refuse Alimony of Rs 200 Crore From Naga Chaitanya, Akkineni Family: Report

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2 after months of speculation that they are calling it quits. The reports of a likely separation first came in July when the actress dropped ‘Akkineni’ from her social media handles. The former couple had maintained silence despite being asked about their relationship status multiple times. Post the announcement, it is said that they will file for divorce with mutual consent. READ MORE

Gold Available at as Low as Rs 100 Online ahead of the Festive Season. Details Here

In the backdrop of hard-hit gold business in India, Indian jewelers are exploring some new and innovative ways to sell gold to its large consumer base. The gold traders and jewelers in India have started selling gold for a little over $1 online. The gold jewelers are necessitated to embrace digital ways to sell gold because the sales of gold nosedived last year after the nationwide lockdown induced by COVID-19 pandemic was imposed across the country. READ MORE

Good I Didn’t Get Boarding Pass’: Tourist Who Missed Cruise Raided by NCB Shares Details of Trip

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday evening raided a passenger cruise ship anchored in Mumbai and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used. A tourist who missed the ship said he did not get a boarding pass but is now thankful for the same. “I got the ticket online from a ticket booking site. Cruise was supposed to travel to Lakshadweep via Goa. I never received the boarding pass. It was supposed to be a 42-hour journey. With whatever has happened, it’s good that I did not board the ship," said Ashwini Deewan. READ MORE

