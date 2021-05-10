News 18 Afternoon Digest: Centre Firm on Vaccine Pricing Policy in SC Affidavit; Typhoid Confusion Delays Covid Treatment in Jharkhand's Bokaro and Other Stories

‘Little Room for Judicial Interference’: Centre Firm on Vaccine Pricing Policy in SC Affidavit

In its affidavit to the Supreme Court, the Center said that its vaccination policy had been framed to ensure equitable distribution and that there was “little room for judicial interference” in these matters at the time of a pandemic. READ MORE

Typhoid Confusion Delays Covid Treatment in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, Deaths Double in A Month

In Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, deaths have reached more than doubled in the last one month and the active cases is the fourth-highest in state. But there is an increasing confusion among people between typhoid and Covid-19, which is often delaying timely treatment. According to doctors, this is due to lack of rural messaging and a fear of going for Covid test. READ MORE

Not Just Shortage and Slow Inoculation Rate, India’s Vaccine Costs Highest Globally: Report

Current vaccine prices in India, including the private sector, happen to be one of the highest in the world, according to a report by the Times of India. READ MORE

After Twitter Suspension, Instagram Takes Down Kangana Ranaut’s Post on COVID-19

Days after actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle was permanently suspended by Twitter for insensitive comments on the reported post-election violence in West Bengal, Instagram has now deleted one of the actress’ posts where she talked about the ongoing pandemic. A couple of days ago, the Manikarnika actress had taken to Instagram to inform her followers that she had tested positive for coronavirus. READ MORE

Delhi’s Khan Chacha Flooded With Negative Reviews After Owner Found Hoarding Oxygen Concentrators

Last week on Friday, Delhi Police conducted raids at two upscale restaurants in Lutyen Delhi’s Khan Market and recovered 105 oxygen concentrators. Cops said 96 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Khan Chacha Restaurant and nine were seized from Town Hall restaurant, both situated in the same area. READ MORE

Respite For Bengaluru? IISC Predicts City May Witness Flattening Of Covid-19 Curve From May 17

According to the Department of Computational and Data Science (CDS) Bengaluru might begin the journey towards flattening the Covid curve from May 17. In addition, the academicians also predicted that the Covid death toll could increase from 8,057 to 14,220 deaths by June 11. READ MORE

