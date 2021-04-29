News 18 Afternoon Digest: Char Dham Yatra Cancelled in Uttarakhand, 37.80% Voter Turnout Till 11am in West Bengal

Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand Cancelled, 16.16 Crore Vaccine Doses Given to States for Free

The Uttarakhand government has suspended Char Dham Yatra this year amid rising Covid-19 cases across the country. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja. This comes as India reported 3,79,257 new Covid-19 cases, 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges in the last 24 hours. READ MORE

37.80% Voter Turnout Till 11am in West Bengal; Bomb Hurled in North Kolkata

The state of West Bengal recorded 16.04 percent voter turnout till 9am today for the eight and final phase of the assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sought details of an incident where a bomb was hurled near Mahajati Sadan Auditorium in north Kolkata earlier this morning. Voting suffered a half-an-hour delay at polling booth number 188 in West Bengal’s Birbhum due to an EVM snag. READ MORE

Serum Institute Chief Adar Poonawalla to Get Y Category Security Cover

Adar Poonawalla, chief of the Serum Institute of India that manufactures one of the two vaccine against Covid-19, will be provided “Y category" security across the country. The Union Home Ministry issued orders regarding this on Wednesday after conducting a detailed threat assessment, reports said. ‘Y category’ security given to prominent people involves the presence of 11 security personnel - one or two of them commandos and the rest policemen. READ MORE

‘Indian Strain’ of Coronavirus Found in 17 Countries, Says WHO

The ‘Indian strain’ of the coronavirus, also known as B.1.617 or a ‘double mutant’, has been found in at least 17 countries, the WHO has said, as the world grapples to contain the surge in the Covid-19 cases with 5.7 million infections detected last week, surpassing previous peaks. The B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV2 or the ‘Indian strain’, feared to be contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India. READ MORE

Remembering Irrfan: The Other Romantic Khan of Bollywood

Irrfan Khan was a man of few words but eyes heavy with emotions. Last year, the actor’s untimely demise left an irreplaceable void in the industry as its powerhouse was gone. Irrfan had a huge role to play in changing the audience’s perspective towards how they view actors on screen, through the diverse roles he played. One might remember him more for the serious, comic roles or the side characters he has played, but one can’t ignore Irrfan Khan, the romantic actor, who, through his characters, painted different shades of this vast emotion called love. READ MORE

IPL 2021: SRH Captain David Warner Becomes Fourth Player to Reach 10,000 T20 Runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Wednesday became just the fourth player in history to have completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Before the game, the Warner needed to score 40 to get to the milestone which he duly went on to do as he scored his second half-century of IPL 2021 while leading his franchise against Chennai Super Kings. Warner follows into the footsteps of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik to have recorded 10,000 runs across T20s. READ MORE

