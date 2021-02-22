News 18 Afternoon Digest: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to Quit as Govt Loses Majority; Kerala Forum Seeks Withdrawal of UGC's Cow-Science Exam Directive and Other Stories

Puducherry Floor Test LIVE Updates: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to Quit as Govt Loses Majority

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today lost the trust vote necessitated after the resignation of Congress MLAs, which put the government on shaky ground. Ahead of the trust vote, the chief minister accused former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of scuttling his government's works and colluding with the Opposition to try and topple the government. READ MORE

‘Attempt to Saffronise Education’: Kerala Forum Seeks Withdrawal of UGC's Cow-Science Exam Directive

Taking a stern view of University Grants Commission’s mandate to all vice-chancellors to encourage students to appear for an all-India gau vigyan (cow science) exam, The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) has said that the exam is “an attempt to spread superstition about the cow and saffronise the higher-education sector”. READ MORE

Wondering Why Petrol, Diesel Prices Are Constantly Increasing? Petroleum Minister Has Some Answers

As petrol and diesel prices continue to soar due to continuous rise in fuel rates, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has blamed the hike on reduced production by the international market."There are two main reasons behind the fuel price rise. The international market has reduced fuel production and manufacturing countries are producing less fuel to gain more profit. This is making the consumer countries suffer," Pradhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. READ MORE

Free Covid Jab, Tablet to Students, DA Reinstatement: What to Expect from Last Budget of Yogi Govt?

The Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will present the last full budget of this term on Monday before it gets into election mode.The budget comes just ahead of the assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held after almost 10 months. Apart from a free coronavirus vaccine, migrant workers, farmers, women and youth are expected to get special gifts in Budget 2021. However, compensating for the economic loss due to the pandemic is also a big challenge for the government. READ MORE

How Sonam Wangchuk's Earth-friendly Solar Military Tent Will Keep our Army Warm at Galwan Valley

Climate change is real and Sonam Wangchuk knows it.Wangchuk, an engineer, innovator, and educationist, has devised a solar power-heated military tent that would not only accommodate our soldiers in rough terrains but would also help them keep warm in areas of freezing temperatures. If that weren't enough, the tent is a solar tent meaning it uses no fuel such as kerosene or diesel, making the creation earth-friendly. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik is Already Missing BB House, Says Winning Trophy was 'Kismat Ka Khel'

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik says her only mantra was to touch everyone's heart with an honest gameplan in the house, adding that she is already missing the house where she stayed for over 100 days. Rubina took home Rs 36 lakh and the Bigg Boss trophy on being crowned the winner of the reality show on Sunday night. She defeated Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, and Aly Goni. READ MORE