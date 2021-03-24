News 18 Afternoon Digest: CJI SA Bobde Recommends Justice NV Ramana as Successor; Mumbai’s Andheri (W) Emerges as New Covid Hotspot and Other Stories

CJI SA Bobde Recommends Justice NV Ramana as Successor

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor after he retires on April 23, news agency ANI reported. The government had last week asked CJI Bobde to recommend his successor. Justice NV Ramana is the most senior judge in the Supreme Court after CJI Bobde. Born on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana has tenure till August 26, 2022. READ MORE

SC to Hear Mumbai Ex-Top Cop Param Bir Singh’s Plea for CBI Probe Against Deshmukh | All You Must Know

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a petition filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking a CBI investigation into the corruption allegations he leveled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh last week. Here’s all you need to know about the controversy. READ MORE

Mumbai’s Andheri (W) Emerges as New Covid Hotspot with Maximum Cases, Juhu Beach May be Closed Soon

As Mumbai’s Andheri (west) emerges as a Covid-19 hotspot, with its civic ward recording the highest number of cases among all the 24 municipal wards in the city, authorities are planning to shut down access to Juhu beach. READ MORE

Banking Services to be Affected from March 27 to April 4

People who are planning to visit banks in the next week will either have to prepone or postpone it as banks across the country will remain closed due to holidays and the end of the financial year from March 27 to April 4. According to the bank calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the coming weeks of March and April will witness over seven days of holidays. From March 27-29 banks will remain closed due to the second Saturday and Holi. READ MORE

I Thought My Casting Would Be a Big Disaster for Thalaivi, Says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who underwent a drastic physical transformation for the biopic of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, has said that she was initially “apprehensive” about playing the role of the iconic actor-politician as she was not very aware of the politics in Jayalalithaa’s home state. The film titled Thalaivi traces the journey of Jayalalithaa from films to politics. READ MORE

Collective Effort In Bowling Leads India’s Fightback in Series Opener Against England

India beat England by 66 runs in the series opener at Pune and the credit for the splendid victory should go as much to the bowlers for leading a spirited fightback as the batsmen for setting up a 300-plus target. The England openers gave the visitors a blitzkrieg start putting together 135 in under 15 overs before the Indian bowlers led by the debutant Prasidh Krishna led the team’s fightback picking wickets at regular intervals ultimately dismissing the number one ranked team in the world for 251 in just the 43rd over. READ MORE