News 18 Afternoon Digest: Complete Lockdown in Tamil Nadu from May 10-24; Maharashtra May First Vaccinate 35-44 Age Group and Other Stories

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Sees Record 4,187 Deaths in 24 Hrs; Complete Lockdown in Tamil Nadu from May 10-24

The Centre has approved holding of Covid-19 vaccination sessions at public and private workplaces that have at least 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing Covid Vaccination Centre. The announcement came on the sidelines of a vaccination drive organised by the Press Information Bureau where a team of medics administered vaccines to about 110 people, including PIB staff and journalists above the age of 45 years. READ MORE

People Lining Up in Rural Areas, Limited Stock: Maharashtra May First Vaccinate 35-44 Age Group

Amid limited stock of Covid-19 vaccine for the 18-44 age group and to control the crowd at vaccination centres, Maharashtra plans to first give the shot to those in the 35-44 age group, giving preference to people with comorbidities, the government suggested on Friday. READ MORE

Glimmer of Hope for Delhites as Covid-19 Positivity Rate Dips Below 25 Percent for 2nd Consecutive Day

Delhi on Friday recorded a fall in the Covid positivity bringing in a glimmer of hope for its citizens who continue to face the brutal blows of the second Covid wave. Despite registering 19832 cases and 341 deaths the positivity rate in the capital remained below 25 percent for the second consecutive day. READ MORE

COVID-19 Treatment at Hospital: Cash Payment of Over Rs 2 Lakh Allowed. Know Rules

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday has issued a notification to allow cash payments of over Rs 2 lakh for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at hospital, nursing homes, COVID care centres or other similar medical facilities. READ MORE

‘Salman Khan is the Darling of Movie Business, But if Theatres are Shut, What Can you Do?’

In post-pandemic era, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the first big budget extravaganza to have adopted the hybrid model of release. It will be released in theatres worldwide, adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government, and on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex, and also on all leading DTH operators, giving the audience multiple options to watch the film. READ MORE

Hardik Pandya Not in a Position to Bowl, Won’t be Considered For Test Cricket: BCCI Source

Allrounder Hardik Pandya has lost his place in India Test squad and will not be considered for future red-ball squads unless he can start bowling at full tilt again. The message to Pandya seems to be clear that he’s not required in the Test team purely as a batter. READ MORE

