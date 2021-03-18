News 18 Afternoon Digest: Covid-19 May Turn Into Seasonal Disease if it Persists for Many Yrs, says UN; UDF Withdraws Video of 'Lipstick Wearing, Selfie Taking' Woman and Other Stories

Covid-19 May Turn Into Seasonal Disease if it Persists for Many Yrs, Says UN, Warns Against Relaxing Measures

Covid-19 appears likely to develop into a seasonal disease, the United Nations said Thursday, cautioning though against relaxing pandemic-related measures simply based on meteorological factors.

More than a year after the novel coronavirus first surfaced in China, a number of mysteries still surround the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 2.7 million people worldwide. READ MORE

Laxity Behind Surge in Delhi? Fines for Flouting Social Distancing, Not Wearing Masks Drop from Oct Peak

As per reports by Hindustan Times, between March 1 and 15, only 130-160 people in the city were fined per day for not wearing masks in public as compared to 2,300 people per day in October-November 2020 when the Capital was grappling with the third wave of coronavirus outbreak recording a daily average of 3,451 new cases. READ MORE

UDF Withdraws Video of ‘Lipstick Wearing, Selfie Taking’ Woman Targeting Left on Sabarimala Post Row

A video released by the Congress party on the Sabarimala controversy of 2018, has been withdrawn after criticism amid assembly polls in Kerala. The one-minute-video showed few male devotees of Lord Ayyappa, dressed in traditional clothes, chanting prayers and trekking while a young woman dressed in modern clothes walks past them with a police escort. READ MORE

Russia Recalls Envoy as Biden Says ‘Killer’ Putin Will ‘Pay the Price’ for Election Meddling

Russia called its US ambassador back to Moscow for consultations on Wednesday after Joe Biden described Vladimir Putin as a “killer” who would “pay a price” for election meddling, prompting the first major diplomatic crisis for the new American president. READ MORE

Geeta and Babita Phogat’s Sister Ritika Reportedly Dies by Suicide after Losing Match

Ritika Phogat, the maternal sister of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, died by suicide after a loss in a wrestling match. According to reports, Ritika Phogat took part in the state-level sub-junior, junior women, and men wrestling competition at Lohagarh Stadium in Bharatpur, which was held between 12 to 14 March. READ MORE

Navya Naveli Nanda Posts Pic in Ripped Jeans, Asks Uttarakhand CM to ‘Change Your Mentality’

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has criticised Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s comments that wearing ripped jeans is not Indian culture but aping of the West. “Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children,” he said. Navya has come down heavily on Rawat for questioning women’s lifestyle choices. READ MORE