News 18 Afternoon Digest: Covid Dulls Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities, Parties Innovate; IOC Suspends North Korea From Beijing Olympics for Tokyo No-show

Vaccine Camps, Puja Boxes & Free Travel: As Covid Dulls Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities, Parties Innovate

It’s that time of the year again when Ganesha idols dot streets, bargaining over puja commodities fills markets and the country gears up to bring its elephant god home. However, just like last year, the coronavirus pandemic has dampened the festive fervour, with states such as Maharashtra and Delhi urging people to opt for muted celebrations in view of warnings about a possible third wave of Covid-19. READ MORE

Football Legend Pele Says he is Doing Well After Surgery

Brazilian football legend Pele said Wednesday he is doing well after undergoing surgery for a suspected colon tumor. “I am recovering well," Pele, 80, said in a message posted on social media. The surgery was carried out Saturday in Sao Paulo. The hospital treating him said Monday the former footballer was recovering in an intensive care unit. In an update Wednesday the hospital did not say if he was still in that unit. READ MORE

IOC Suspends North Korea From Beijing Olympics for Tokyo No-show

North Korea was formally suspended from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by the IOC on Wednesday as punishment for refusing to send a team to the Tokyo Games citing the COVID-19 pandemic. IOC president Thomas Bach said the North Korean national Olympic body will also now forfeit money it was due from the previous Olympics. Individual athletes from North Korea who qualify to compete in Beijing could still be accepted by a separate decision in the future, Bach said. READ MORE

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Sets Up Semis Clash with Alexander Zverev

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic inched closer to a Calendar Grand Slam as he reached the semi-finals at the US Open, beating Italian Matteo Berrettini in four sets on Wednesday night. The 34-year-old defeated Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in three hours and 26 minutes at the Flushing Meadows. Djokovic has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this season is now just two matches away from winning his fourth Grand Slam title of the season. READ MORE

Scientists Create Chameleon-like Skin Which Can Change Colour

South Korean researchers say they have developed an artificial skin-like material, inspired by natural biology, that can quickly adjust its hues like a chameleon to match its surroundings. The team, led by Ko Seung-hwan, a mechanical engineering professor at Seoul National University, created the “skin" with a special ink that changes colour based on temperature and is controlled by tiny, flexible heaters. READ MORE

Florida Man Sick of Poor Roads Plants Banana Tree in Pothole

A man fed up with a private road in poor condition near his southwest Florida business has a novel solution: plant a banana tree in a pothole to warn motorists away. Last week, Bryan Raymond planted the tree in a stubborn pothole along Honda Drive just off U.S. 41 in south Fort Myers. Raymond, who owns Progress and Pride Fitness Group, said the idea of planting a banana tree ripened in his mind after having to fill holes in the street with cement multiple times. READ MORE

