News 18 Afternoon Digest: Death Toll in Srinagar Attack on Police Bus Rises to 3 as Another Cop Succumbs to Injuries; Virat Kohli Set to Skip South Africa ODI Series

Death Toll in Srinagar Attack on Police Bus Rises to 3 as Another Cop Succumbs to Injuries, 11 in Hospital

Three Jammu and Kashmir armed police personnel have died and 11 have been injured after two terrorists attacked a police bus near a police camp on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday evening, police said. While two policemen died on Monday, a constable succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning. The bus, which was carrying 25 personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police’s 9th Battalion, was attacked by terrorists near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. READ MORE

‘Can’t Second Guess Requirements of Army’: SC Gives Nod to Char Dham Road Widening

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for widening of roads under the Centre’s ambitious Char Dham project, saying the court could not second guess the requirements of the army. A bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath pronounced orders in the application filed by the Ministry of Defence seeking modification of the order dated September 8, 2020, which was passed by a three-Judge Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman, in order to permit the Union of India to make roads with 10 Meters tarred surface as opposed to the 5.5 meters as ordered by the Court. READ MORE

WhatsApp Is Becoming More ‘Secure’ With This New Feature

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will hide your “Last Seen" status from those who are not your contacts and have never chatted with. Earlier, WhatsApp had set the feature on “Everyone" by default, allowing anyone on the app to see your status. The new update now limits the number of people who can see your last seen on the Meta-owned Instant Messaging app. READ MORE

Bank Strike this Week: SBI, PNB, Other Bank’s Services, ATMs to be Affected. Details Here

Services at the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and other lenders will be impacted during a two-day nationwide bank strike this week. To protest against Centre’s proposed move to privatise public sector banks, the bank officers and trade unions had started a campaign — ‘Bank Bachao, Desh Bachao’ at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 1. The rally was led by the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC). READ MORE

Virat Kohli Set to Skip South Africa ODI Series: Report

Virat Kohli has reportedly opted out of India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa which is scheduled to be held in January next year, as he plans to take a short break for personal reasons. Kohli was recently replaced by Rohit Sharma as the captain of the India ODI team nearly a couple of months after he announced his decision to give up T20I leadership role. READ MORE

Powerful 7.3-Magnitude Quake Strikes Indonesia But Chances of Casualties ‘Low’, Tsunami ‘Possible’

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, as monitors warned of the possibility of hazardous tsunami waves. The USGS said the quake struck around 100 kilometres north of the town of Maumere at a depth of 18.5 kilometres (11 miles) in the Flores Sea at 0320 GMT. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said “hazardous waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000 km (600 miles) of the quake epicentre". READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.