News 18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi HC Directs Authorities to Take Steps for Release of Seized Oxygen Concentrators; Mahakumbh Saw 91 Lakh Pilgrims Amid Raging Covid-19 Infections and Other Stories

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi HC Directs Authorities to Take Steps for Release of Seized Oxygen Concentrators

Mumbai has shut its vaccination drive for three days citing lack of adequate doses. The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said that vaccination will not take place in Mumbai starting today. READ MORE

Mahakumbh Saw 91 Lakh Pilgrims Amid Raging Covid-19 Infections in the Country, 60 Lakh Gathered in April

Event organisers of Mahakumbh said that 91 lakh pilgrims visited Haridwar. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Kumbh Mela Force, a government body, said 91 lakh pilgrims took the holy dip in the Ganga from January 14 to April 27. The bulk of this at least 60 lakh people, congregated in April. READ MORE

Exit Polls 2021: BJP Gains Big in Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal; Tamil Nadu Likely to Spring a Surprise

Exit polls were as polarised as the elections in West Bengal with some predicting a clear win for the Trinamool Congress and some gave BJP the edge while the watched-out pollster ‘AXIS My India’ forecasted a cliffhanger. READ MORE

Those Below 45 May Have to Wait, Shortage of Vaccines May Delay Roll out of 3rd Phase in Delhi

What might further stall Delhi’s efforts to fight the raging pandemic, the capital city may not be able to start the third phase of inoculations due to a shortage of vaccines. READ MORE

Covid-19 Positive Randhir Kapoor Shifted to ICU for Further Tests

Randhir Kapoor and five of his staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and taken to the hospital on Thursday. The actor was shifted to the ICU now at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital mid-Thursday afternoon. READ MORE

When to Take Second Covid-19 Vaccine if I Have Tested Positive After First Dose? Doctor Explains

As the vaccination process opens up for all adults from May 1, it is essential to keep a few things in mind before opting for it. Ideally, the two doses of Covaxin have to be taken four weeks apart, and in the case of Covishield, the doses have to be taken at an interval of 6-8 weeks. READ MORE

