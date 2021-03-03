News 18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi MCD By-Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates; Rahul Gandhi Says Emergency in 1975 Was 'Absolute Mistake' and Other Stories

Delhi MCD By-Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: AAP Sweeps Polls With 4 of 5 Seats, Congress Bags 1

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today swept the polls for the five municipal wards held on February 28 by winning four of five wards. The party emerged victorious in Kalyanpuri, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini-C, and Trilokpuri. The Congress, meanwhile, won Chauhan Banger. More than 50 percent of votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28. READ MORE

Another Mumbai-Like Blackout? Telangana Power Utilities Dodge Chinese Hacking Attempt After Alert

An alert by the Computer Emergency Response Team of India has averted a hacking attempt of the power systems in Telangana’s TS Transco and TS Genco by a China-based group. TS Transco and TS Genco are power utilities of the state. The hackers were reportedly trying to steal data and disrupt the power supply. GENCO has blocked suspected IP addresses and changed the user credentials of officials operating remote sites and sophisticated power grids. READ MORE

Woman Not Husband’s Chattel, Observes SC on Plea Seeking Restoration of Conjugal Rights

Awoman is not a chattel that can be forced to go somewhere she does not want to go, the Supreme Court observed while hearing a man’s plea seeking that his wife be ordered to start living with him again. The case refers to a 2019 order of restitution of conjugal rights passed in favour of the man by a family court in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, Hindustan Times reported. The woman, who claimed that she was tortured by her husband over dowry and moved out after that, filed a case seeking maintenance in 2015. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Says Emergency in 1975 Was ‘Absolute Mistake’ But Points Out ‘Fundamental Difference’

The Emergency was a mistake, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday as a he spoke to Professor Kaushik Basu of the Cornell University. Gandhi said, “I think that was a mistake. Absolutely, that was a mistake. And my grandmother said as much.” The Emergency was imposed in India from 1975 to 1977 when Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother, was in power. Congress has often been criticized for the Emergency over the years. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut: No Architect Ready to Take My Case As They’re Getting Threats from BMC

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday evening claimed no architect is ready to re-build her Bandra office even after six months that the building was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over alleged illegal construction. READ MORE

Modelling was Never an Option for Me, Couldn’t Afford Grooming Classes: Miss India Runner up Manya

Surreal would be an understatement to describe Manya Singh’s journey to fame, but the praise is certainly not undeserved. She has been hitting the news headlines after being crowned with the prestigious VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up title. All her auditions were online, from the comfort of her modest Mumbai home. Her father is an auto-rickshaw driver and her mother a working hairstylist. Their struggles inspired her journey in the runway world and now she looks to stir young girls like her to follow suit. READ MORE