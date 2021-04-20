News 18 Afternoon Digest: DRDO to Set Up Covid Facilities in Lucknow, Ahmedabad; Migrant Workers Rush Home after Delhi Goes Under Curfew and Other Stories

‘Biggest War’: DRDO to Set Up Covid Facilities in Lucknow, Ahmedabad; Army Hospitals to be Opened for Civilians

As health infrastructure across the country is stretched to the limits with over 2 lakh Covid-19 cases being reported daily, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the Indian Army to pitch in. All three forces, the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force run their own hospitals that cater to the needs of officers, jawans and their families. These hospitals themselves are dealing with a crunch because of the rapidly spreading double mutant Covid-19 virus. READ MORE

PM Modi Calls Off Visit to Portugal for India-EU Summit as Country Sees Alarming Spike in Covid-19 Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cancelled his visit to Portugal for the India-European Union Summit as the country is reeling under a raging second wave of the COVID-19 infection, said sources in the government. READ MORE

It’s a Game of Chess With the Virus, Covid Situation Could Stabilise by Year-End: Randeep Guleria

The situation stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic could “stabilise” by the end of 2021 and the world could be in a “comfortable zone” by the middle of the next year, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria told CNN-News18 in a special interview. READ MORE

PM Modi’s ‘Political Call’ to Open Vaccination for All and Scale Down Bengal Campaign

Monday was a day of big political calls taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he decided to open up vaccination for all adults from May 1 in the private sector and drastically reduced the scale of his own and BJP’s campaign in West Bengal. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Brutally Trolled: ‘People are Dying Here and You’re Going on Holiday’

Alia Bhatt, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, flew down to Maldives on Monday. Accompanying the actor for her vacation was boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. On Monday morning, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the Mumbai airport. READ MORE

Déjà vu March 2020: Migrant Workers Rush Home after Delhi Goes Under Curfew

It was a grim deja vu of last year’s mass exodus of migrant workers from big cities to their homes in rural India soon after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long curfew in Delhi to control the spread of coronavirus. READ MORE

