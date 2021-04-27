News 18 Afternoon Digest: EC Bans All Victory Processions For State Polls on May 2; Amid Oxygen Shortage, Centre to Import 20 Cryogenic Tankers and Other Stories

EC Bans All Victory Processions For State Polls on May 2, Both During and After Vote Counting

The Election Commission of India banned on Tuesday all victory processions on May 2, both during and after the counting of votes. Poll results of five states will be declared on Sunday — at a time when the country has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amid Oxygen Shortage, Centre to Import 20 Cryogenic Tankers

As India continues to reel under a traumatic battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, influential American lawmakers, cutting across ideological lines, have come out in support of India, which reported on Tuesday 323,144 new Covid-19 cases and 2,771 deaths over the past 24 hours. READ MORE

‘India was There For Us’: Biden Admin Swings into Action For Delivery of Oxygen, Other Supplies

US President Joe Biden, after his phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said that India was there for the American people in their hour of need and the United States will be there for the ally that is facing a public health crisis. READ MORE

Single-use Plastic Bioreactor Bags to Filters: Why India Needs Them From The US for COVID Vaccines

After facing flak for blocking the supply of raw materials needed for COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured in India, the United States on Sunday said it would rush the materials needed by Indian vaccine manufacturers. READ MORE

Proning For Self Care: Everything That You Need To Know About Prone Positioning

In these challenging times when the country is facing an unprecedented medical crisis and the healthcare system is collapsing under its weight, doctors have been recommending to keep a few hacks in mind to manage Covid-19 symptoms at home. One of the easiest ways to keep your oxygen level in check and to keep your lungs healthy is proning. READ MORE

India to Receive First Batch of Russia’s Covid-19 Vaccine on May 1, Says Body Funding Sputnik V

India will receive a first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on May 1, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, told Reuters on Monday. He did not say how many vaccines would be in the first batch or where they would be made. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here