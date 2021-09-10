News 18 Afternoon Digest: Ganesh Chaturthi Begins Under Covid Cloud; Thai Researchers Develop Device to Detect Covid-19 From Armpit Sweat and Other Stories

Ganesh Chaturthi Begins Under Covid Cloud for 2nd Year in Maharashtra; ‘Darshan’ Goes Online

Devotees welcomed Lord Ganesh in their homes and public pandals on Friday as the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed God began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with a focus on online ‘darshan’ amid the coronavirus pandemic and looming threat of a third wave. READ MORE

In Unique Celebration, Irish Couple, in Wedding Dresses, Jumps Into Sea

Almost every couple is excited about one thing after getting married — to go on a trip and spend some quality time with each other. However, a couple from Ireland did something unusual. The couple reached the seaside, dressed in their wedding outfits, and jumped into the water together. All the people present at the beach were shocked to see the couple. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the couple got married just a few days ago, and they went to the beach in their wedding dresses only. READ MORE

Thai Researchers Develop Device to Detect Covid-19 From Armpit Sweat

For Bangkok market sellers, the armpit sweat-soaking their T-shirts during the humid monsoon season may contain subtle signs of coronavirus infection, local scientists have said. Thai researchers are developing a sweat-based mobile virus detector, and road-tested it on shopkeepers at a Bangkok food market this week. READ MORE

Maruti Suzuki Cuts Down Production by 8 Percent in August Due to Semiconductor Shortage

As the automobile industry wades through a severe semiconductor shortage, Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported an 8 per cent fall in its vehicle production in August. It produced a total of 1,13,937 units last month, compared to 1,23,769 units in August 2020, the company said in a regulatory filing. In the sub-segment of mini cars, which includes S-Presso and Alto models, the automaker produced 20,332 units during the period under review, compared to 22,208 in the same period last year. READ MORE

Shraddha Kapoor Trolled for Ignoring Poor, Old Man, Netizens Say, ‘Garib Ko Paisa Bhi Nahi De Rahi’

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was recently criticized massively by netizens for ignoring a poor, old man during one of her paparazzi reactions. In the video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the actress can be seen chatting with her friends after lunch. She was approached by an old man who requested her money but Shraddha appeared to ignore him and joined her friends. This act did not sit well with the netizens and since then, she has been criticised brutally by them. READ MORE

