News 18 Afternoon Digest: Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates; Supreme Court's Observation on Marital Rape Raises Eyebrows and Other Stories

Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Makes Early Gains, AAP Opens Account

The results of local body elections in 27 districts of Gujarat, which includes 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 talukya panchayats, will be announced today. The ruling BJP, which earlier won the polls held for six municipal corporations, is anticipating a victory in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state where assembly elections are due early next year. READ MORE

‘However Brutal the Husband is…’: Supreme Court’s Observation on Marital Rape Raises Eyebrows

The Supreme Court, commenting on marital rape, has said that when a man and a woman live as husband and wife, that act of sexual intercourse between them could not be called rape.The court made the remark while hearing case of quashing of an FIR on rape because of false promise of marriage. READ MORE

Twitter Hashtags Should be Treated as Political Ads, Says Expert Panel Set up by EC

An expert committee set up by the Election Commission last year has recommended that ‘Hashtag’ trends on Twitter be treated as political ads during the election process.The committee, in its interim report submitted to the pol panel in January, also called for the creation of a separate social media monitoring cell in the district election officer’s (DEO) office so that political ads on social media can be tracked during the elections, Times of India reported. READ MORE

Covid Vaccination Public Rollout: 25L Beneficiaries Register on CoWin 2.0 on Day 1; 4.27L Doses Given

In phase two of what Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan called the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination drive, India administered 4.27 lakh doses on Monday as the second phase of vaccination began. On Day 1 of the drive, that was rolled out across India, 25 Lakh beneficiaries registered on the CoWin app to get a vaccination, of whom 24.5 lakh beneficiaries are ordinary citizens. READ MORE

IPL 2021: Surge in Covid-19 Cases Could Rule Out Mumbai as Potential Venue – Report

The new wave of Covid-19 is likely to rule out Mumbai as a venue for the IPL 2021. Initially, it was meant to be the central hub of the tournament this year, but the BCCI is thinking about the possibility of hosting IPL outside Maharashtra for the first time, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. READ MORE

Ankita Lokhande Slams Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans, Says ‘He Went His Way So Stop Blaming Me’

Actress Ankita Lokhande has come down heavily on her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans for constantly posting negative comments under her social media posts and subjecting her to incessant trolling. Sushant, who dated Ankita for more than six years, was found dead inside his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year. In an Instagram live on Monday, Ankita revealed that she gets vile comments on her reels and dance videos and it gets difficult for her parents to digest them. She also advised the online haters to unfollow her, if they have a problem with her social media activities. READ MORE