News 18 Afternoon Digest: Hrs Before Maha's 1st Weekend Lockdown, Mumbai Throngs Dadar Market; Unnao Rape Convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Wife to Contest on BJP Ticket and Other Stories

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 1,31,968 New Cases; Hrs Before Maharashtra’s 1st Weekend Lockdown, Mumbai Throngs Dadar Market, Similar Curbs in MP

After over 40 doctors, including the vice-chancellor, tested positive in Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU), as many as 37 medical staff of Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are reportedly infected too. "Serving Covid patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms.

UP Panchayat Election 2021: Unnao Rape Convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Wife to Contest on BJP Ticket

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared its list of panchayat poll candidates for five districts that included Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who has been convicted in a rape case of a minor.

Weekend Lockdown in Maharashtra & MP, No Movement Allowed But Conditions Apply: All You Need to Know

Mumbai will go into weekend lockdown starting from Friday evening as the authorities announced fresh restrictions earlier this week. From Friday 8pm, there will be no movement allowed except essential services till Monday 7am as night curfew and weekend lockdown in Mumbai get combined.

States Take a Jab at Centre but Data Reveals No Shortage of Covid Vaccines

In the thick of a fresh Covid-19 blowout in the country, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, etc, have been complaining about a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. The statistics released by union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday— and vaccine availability and consumption data in many states that is not yet in the public domain— however, shows the problem may lie in the management of the inoculation process rather than the availability of doses, as he has pointed out.

I’m Glad Industry Sees Woman can be Actor and Mother at Same Time: Anita Hassanandani

Motherhood was worth the wait for actress Anita Hassanandani, 39, who welcomed her first child earlier this year. Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy were blessed with a baby boy on February 9. Even though there are more than a few myths and misconceptions when it comes to women conceiving in the late 30s, Anita believes that "age is just a number."

The Big Bull Movie Review: A Cock and Bull Story Overly Dramatising a Scam

The Big Bull scores with its message that everybody has the right to dream and try and realise it – the way Shah himself made the long leap from a modest home to a palatial mansion. And all because he dared to think big, take even bigger risks, firmly believing in the dictum that there cannot be progress and prosperity without these.

