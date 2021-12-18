News 18 Afternoon Digest: India could be Less Vulnerable to Omicron, Mild Peak Likely by Feb: Covid Supermodel Panel; Kareena Kapoor, In Quarantine, Shares Emotional Post As She Misses Her Sons

Kareena Kapoor, In Quarantine, Shares Emotional Post As She Misses Sons Taimur, Jeh

Actress Kareen Kapoor Khan, who is in self-isolation as she recovers from Covid-19, has shared an emotional message about missing her sons, Taimur and Jeh. She shared on Instagram how badly she is missing her children. She has cursed Coronavirus and she is constantly motivating herself to get through this difficult phase. Kareen took to Instagram stories, on Friday, and wrote, “Covid I hate you…I miss my babies (heartbroken emoji) but…soon…will do this (muscle emojis)." READ MORE

Mumbai: Man, Who Had Taken 3 Doses of Vaccine, Tests Omicron Positive on Return from US

A 29-year-old man who had returned from New York tested positive for Omicron variant here on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. Notably, the man, who has no symptoms, had taken three doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, it added. He tested positive for COVID-19 in a test conducted at the airport on November 9, after which his samples were sent for genome sequencing. Two of his high-risk contacts tested negative for coronavirus, the BMC said. READ MORE

India could be Less Vulnerable to Omicron, Mild Peak Likely by Feb: Covid Supermodel Panel

As the United Kingdom continues to witness a higher number of Covid-19 cases due to the advent of the “incredibly fast" Omicron variant, India looks less vulnerable, M Vidyasagar, the head of the National Covid-19 Supermodel Committee told News18.com. Vidyasagar, professor at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hyderabad, believes that “the UK model is irrelevant to India". READ MORE

Aryan Khan’s Abroad Plans Cancelled After Drug Case; Star Kid to Work With Shah Rukh Khan: Report

After being released from jail in a drugs-on-cruise case, the life of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is slowly back on track. The star kid was also recently given relief from weekly attendance at the Narcotics Control Bureau office. Aryan reportedly had plans to go aboard and attend filmmaking workshops before he made his Bollywood debut. However, this is no longer possible because Aryan had submitted his passport as one of the conditions for bail. READ MORE

Panel Formed by Modi Govt to Frame New Law for Drugs, Cosmetics Given Extension Till Feb to Pen Draft

The Narendra Modi government-constituted panel to frame new laws for medicines, cosmetics and medical devices has been given an extension of three months to submit the draft document, News18.com has learnt. According to the earlier order, which was reported first by News18.com in September, the panel was asked to submit the draft document by November 30 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. READ MORE

Gucci, Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Mini Cooper & a Horse Among Sukesh’s Gifts: What Jacqueline Told ED

From Hermes to horses, money laundering accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar lavished several expensive gifts on Jacqueline Fernandez as per the actress’ own statements to the Enforcement Directorate. The Sri Lankan national, however, told the agency officials that she wasn’t aware of the conman’s real identity at the time. READ MORE

