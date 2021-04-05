News 18 Afternoon Digest: India Crosses Grim Milestone of 1 Lakh Daily Covid-19 Cases for First Time; Afraid of a Second Complete Lockdown, Migrant Workers Leave Mumbai for Their Hometowns and Other Stories

India Crosses Grim Milestone of 1 Lakh Daily Covid-19 Cases for First Time

India recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The single-day rise in cases surpassed the earlier peak of 97,894 infections reported on September 17 last year, making it the highest since the pandemic began in India, while the death toll increased to 1,65,101 with 478 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Chhattisgarh Attack: Jawans Put Up Brave Fight in Face of Death, Anti-Naxal Strategy Largely Successful

The deadly attack on the security forces leading to the death of 23 jawans on Saturday occurred in the Maoist hotbed – Chhattisgarh. While casualties during such encounters are likely, our jawans have put up a really brave fight. Whenever one gets into a conflict situation, there can be casualties, but the fact that our security forces know that they are heading into a serious encounter and are likely to face death, and still take on this threat in the interest of the nation shows the courage of our men in uniform.

Afraid of a Second Complete Lockdown, Migrant Workers Leave Mumbai for Their Hometowns

After being put through a torturous first edition of the national lockdown, migrant workers in Mumbai have started leaving the city for their hometowns fearing a second shutdown. According to a report by The Telegraph, anxiety among Mumbai's three million migrant workers has skyrocketed since the city was placed under a night-time curfew on Sunday, after it reported a 400 percent increase in new infections from February, with further restrictions expected on Friday across the state of Maharashtra.

Ram Setu: After Akshay Kumar’s Covid Diagnosis, 45 Junior Artistes Test Positive

45 junior artistes working on Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu have tested positive for COVID-19. According to a report by ETimes, a crew of 100 people was supposed to join the set of the film on April 5 in Mumbai's Madh Island. However, Akshay Kumar and film's producer Vikram Malhotra decided to make it mandatory for everyone to get tested. Reports of 45 out of 100 junior artists who took the Covid-19 test came out positive.

‘Corona is Gone, No Need for Mask’: Assam Health Minister’s Remark Amid Covid-19 Surge is Worrying

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent comment on face masks has put him at the receiving end of some solid backlash from other political figures and the common public on the internet too. Sarma, who is the health minister of Assam, while speaking to a reporter had said that there was no Covid in Assam and thus there is no need to wear a face mask. Sarma then told the public that if there is a need, he will inform the people about wearing masks.

IPL 2021: Matches to Go Ahead in Mumbai as Planned Despite Maharashtra Lockdown

With the Maharashtra government deciding to impose a night curfew and a "strict lockdown" over the weekends from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am to curb the spread of covid-19, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has reiterated that there is no impact on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches despite the latest Maharashtra government orders.