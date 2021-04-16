News 18 Afternoon Digest: India Logs in Over 2 Lakh Covid Cases For Two Consecutive Days; Spotlight on Hindi-Speaking Voters in Game of New Narratives and Other Stories

India Logs in Over 2 Lakh Covid Cases For Two Consecutive Days, Records Highest Death Count With 1,185 Cases: 10 Points

India reported well over 2 lakh Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday. With 217,353 cases, India reported the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out. Notably, this single-day spike comes a day after 200,739 Covid-19 cases were registered on Thursday. READ MORE

Bypolls in States: Reports Pour in of Violation of Covid Rules During Campaigning

As the second wave of Covid-19 ravages India, a lot of focus has been on religious events and assembly election campaigning in several states displaying a flagrant violation of pandemic protocol. Similar contravention of norms, however, has been on during canvassing for bypolls to be held in many parts on Saturday, and that has not received much attention. READ MORE

5 Lakh Cases, 3000 Daily COVID Deaths in 4 Weeks? A 10-Point Strategy to Beat Dire Forecast for India

February 13, 2021. With my morning cup of coffee, I browse the metrics tab of our app (covind19.org) that our research team has built for studying the COVID-19 pandemic in India. I see the effective reproduction number ‘R’ creeping back up again, to cross the unity line. It had stayed below one for a while now. READ MORE

Outsiders or Bengal’s own? Spotlight on Hindi-Speaking Voters in Game of New Narratives

Birender Singh came to Kolkata from Bihar’s Darbhanga with his father 17 years ago. While his father returned to their village, Singh stayed back and took a driver’s job at a big transport company. Eventually, his family shifted to Kolkata. READ MORE

Alexandre Lacazette Takes the Knee Right in Front of Slavia Prague Players Who Refused to Do it

Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette sent out a powerful message on Thursday night even before their Europa League second leg against Slavia Prague started. Ahead of the match in Prague, Slavia Prague players refused to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and given that, Lacazette chose to move a number of steps ahead of his teammates and went close to his opponents when taking the knee. READ MORE

U’khand Govt May Call Off Kumbh if Seers Propose, Niranjani and Anand Akharas Back Out Amid Surge in Covid Cases

The Uttarakhand government may call off the Kumbh Mela if a proposal comes from Akhada Parishad, the top body of seers, sources told News18.Meanwhile, the Tirath Singh Rawat-led government has imposed a night curfew from Thursday night in the entire state. and the Chief Minister will take a stock of the Covid-19 situation on Friday evening to take a call on weekend curfew and stringent night curfew. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here