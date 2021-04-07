News 18 Afternoon Digest: India Records Over 1.15L Cases in 24 Hrs in Biggest Spike Ever; Assam Writer Arrested for FB Post on Chhattisgarh Martyrs and Other Stories

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Records Over 1.15L Cases in 24 Hrs in Biggest Spike Ever; Wearing Mask Mandatory Even if Travelling Alone in Car, Says Delhi HC

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. READ MORE

Unscientific or Practical: The several States are Imposing Night Curfews, but Do They Curb Covid-19 Spread?

On Tuesday, Delhi became the latest state to join the night curfew bandwagon due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the capital. Earlier Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan and Gujarat had imposed night curfews either fully or partially.But do the night restrictions help arrest the coronavirus infection? READ MORE

‘Salaried Professionals Dying in Line of Duty’: Assam Writer Arrested for FB Post on Chhattisgarh Martyrs

A Guwahati-based writer was put behind bars on Tuesday over a Facebook post on the security forces after 22 personnel were killed in a deadly Maoist attack in Chattisgarh.48-year old old Assamese writer Sikha Sarma received a lot of backlash after her post on Facebook questioning the terminology ‘martyr’ used with regards to the slain soldiers set the social media abuzz. READ MORE

Network 18 & Federal Bank’s Initiative Sanjeevani Launched, Sonu Sood Asks People to Get Vaccinated

Network 18 and Federal Bank launches Sanjeevani- a shot of life, a first of its kind initiative on increasing awareness about Covid-19 vaccination in the presence of Actor Sonu Sood and Rakesh Asthana, DG of BSF on Wednesday. The event was launched at Attari border in Punjab amid a salutation ceremony by the Jawans in the background to create awareness on Covid vaccination. READ MORE

Police Constable Takes Care of Baby as Mother Casts Vote in Tamil Nadu, Adorable Photo Goes Viral

In a true example of humane compassion, a photo has gone viral on social media that shows a policeman taking care of a baby while its mother had gone inside the polling booth to cast her vote in a place in Tamil Nadu. A photo of the constable, who is from Andhra Pradesh was shared by the Andhra police’s Twitter handle which mentions how the constable was deputed in Tamil Nadu during elections. READ MORE

When Shahid Kapoor Reacted to Working with Kareena Kapoor Again: I’ll Romance Buffalo Too

When Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met released in 2007, its lead actors Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had broken off a long-time relationship. The actors never openly addressed the breakup except for the fact that it happened during the shoot of the film. At the time, Shahid was asked about collaborating with Kareena again. READ MORE